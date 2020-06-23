All apartments in Phoenix
508 E ANGELA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 E ANGELA Drive

508 East Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a rare find! Amazing property in the heart of North Phoenix! Single level block home. Split floor plan. No HOA! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large separate living room with large windows! Family room with wood burning fireplace and exit to the covered patio! Bright open kitchen with formal dining area. Granite kitchen counter tops, all kitchen appliances. Inside laundry with washer and dryer! Tile and laminate flooring throughout! Master suite with separate exit to the patio and backyard. Oversized 2 car garage with extra space for storage. Amazing backyard with built in barbecue grill and in-ground brick sitting area. Above ground spa! Don't miss out on this gem! Super Location! PV School District. Plenty of shopping and dining options nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E ANGELA Drive have any available units?
508 E ANGELA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E ANGELA Drive have?
Some of 508 E ANGELA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E ANGELA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 E ANGELA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E ANGELA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 E ANGELA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 508 E ANGELA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 E ANGELA Drive does offer parking.
Does 508 E ANGELA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E ANGELA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E ANGELA Drive have a pool?
No, 508 E ANGELA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 E ANGELA Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 E ANGELA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E ANGELA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E ANGELA Drive has units with dishwashers.
