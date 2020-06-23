508 E ANGELA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is a rare find! Amazing property in the heart of North Phoenix! Single level block home. Split floor plan. No HOA! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large separate living room with large windows! Family room with wood burning fireplace and exit to the covered patio! Bright open kitchen with formal dining area. Granite kitchen counter tops, all kitchen appliances. Inside laundry with washer and dryer! Tile and laminate flooring throughout! Master suite with separate exit to the patio and backyard. Oversized 2 car garage with extra space for storage. Amazing backyard with built in barbecue grill and in-ground brick sitting area. Above ground spa! Don't miss out on this gem! Super Location! PV School District. Plenty of shopping and dining options nearby!