506 W Fellars Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fabulous home! Nestled in the beautiful Turtle Creek this property is a winner. Newer fixtures, newer flooring in guest bedroom, professionally cleaned and prepared for the new tenant. Perfect North/South exposure. Home features tile and laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace in living room, oversized master suite with walk in closet and separate tub and shower. New stove and refrigerator. Very private back yard with huge covered patio. Close to shopping, major freeways, schools, hiking. Perfect North Phoenix Location. Don't miss out!