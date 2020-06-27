All apartments in Phoenix
506 W Fellars Drive
506 W Fellars Drive

506 West Fellars Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 West Fellars Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous home! Nestled in the beautiful Turtle Creek this property is a winner. Newer fixtures, newer flooring in guest bedroom, professionally cleaned and prepared for the new tenant. Perfect North/South exposure. Home features tile and laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace in living room, oversized master suite with walk in closet and separate tub and shower. New stove and refrigerator. Very private back yard with huge covered patio. Close to shopping, major freeways, schools, hiking. Perfect North Phoenix Location. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Fellars Drive have any available units?
506 W Fellars Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 W Fellars Drive have?
Some of 506 W Fellars Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W Fellars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Fellars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Fellars Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 W Fellars Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 506 W Fellars Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 W Fellars Drive offers parking.
Does 506 W Fellars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W Fellars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Fellars Drive have a pool?
No, 506 W Fellars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 W Fellars Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 W Fellars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Fellars Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 W Fellars Drive has units with dishwashers.
