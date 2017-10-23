All apartments in Phoenix
506 E Townley Ave Apt 1
506 E Townley Ave Apt 1

506 East Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
TOTALLY REMODELED 4 bedroom 2.5 bath at 7th St and Dunlap in Central Phoenix! Great location close to the SR51, I17, and Loop 101 freeways. Home has a living room, kitchen, 4 beds, and 2.5 baths. New tile, carpet, and paint throughout home. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is HUGE! No section 8. No pets. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $1,495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; No pets; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 E Townley Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
