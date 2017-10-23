506 E Townley Ave Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

TOTALLY REMODELED 4 bedroom 2.5 bath at 7th St and Dunlap in Central Phoenix! Great location close to the SR51, I17, and Loop 101 freeways. Home has a living room, kitchen, 4 beds, and 2.5 baths. New tile, carpet, and paint throughout home. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is HUGE! No section 8. No pets. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $1,495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; No pets; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.