505 N 16th Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Like nothing else - true Downtown Phoenix living is this new construction home now available in the Oakland Historic district! The property may be a duplex, but with no shared walls and a private driveway and patio it feels like a single family. Light flows through the open floorpan including a spacious great room and vaulted ceilings. All appliances are included in the eat in kitchen with butcher block counter tops and custom cabinets. Master suite has built in table top and built in cabinets, rustic barn door to 3/4 bathroom with double sink vanity. Welcome home!