5032 E Sweetwater Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath almost acre property complete with Stainless steel appliances in the BIG open kitchen featuring an Island, tons of cabinets, B/I Microwave, Flat surface Stove, Custom cabinets * Hardwood floors & Tile t/o home * Ceiling fans * Recessed lighting * Remodeled bathroom * HUGE walk-in closet in master bath * HUGE backyard * Tenant is responsible for landscaping on entire property almost 1 acre * Don't miss this one call Robin at MBA Real Estate today! (480)254-9366

$40 application fee per adult, 4% monthly tax/admin fee, $200 up front admin fee $1850 security deposit for qualified tenants

$250 fee per pet (Lessor Approval)