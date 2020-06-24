All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5032 E Sweetwater Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5032 E Sweetwater Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 E Sweetwater Ave

5032 East Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5032 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath almost acre property complete with Stainless steel appliances in the BIG open kitchen featuring an Island, tons of cabinets, B/I Microwave, Flat surface Stove, Custom cabinets * Hardwood floors & Tile t/o home * Ceiling fans * Recessed lighting * Remodeled bathroom * HUGE walk-in closet in master bath * HUGE backyard * Tenant is responsible for landscaping on entire property almost 1 acre * Don't miss this one call Robin at MBA Real Estate today! (480)254-9366
$40 application fee per adult, 4% monthly tax/admin fee, $200 up front admin fee $1850 security deposit for qualified tenants
$250 fee per pet (Lessor Approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have any available units?
5032 E Sweetwater Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have?
Some of 5032 E Sweetwater Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 E Sweetwater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5032 E Sweetwater Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 E Sweetwater Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave offers parking.
Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have a pool?
No, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have accessible units?
No, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 E Sweetwater Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 E Sweetwater Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College