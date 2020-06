Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*UNDER CONSTRUCTION- READY FOR SHOWINGS APPROX MARCH 12* Great move-in ready, remodeled home right near GCU! Comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances, tons of cabinet space, spacious laundry room with large washer/dryer, and great tile floors! Sparkling bathrooms with updated vanities and toilets. Gorgeous touches of stonework through the home, and built in master closet! Covered patio; no HOA! Come see this home today! No Pets, No Smoking.