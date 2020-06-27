5028 East Siesta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice two level townhome in Ahwatukee's Pointe at South Mountain community. 2 bedroom, 2. 5 bath with a 1 car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Upstairs balcony and downstairs patio. Enjoy the community pools! Amazing location! This community is nestled at the base of South Mountain surrounded by hiking/biking trails. Close to fine dining, shopping and entertainment. READY FOR MOVE IN!



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=241861522



or



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.