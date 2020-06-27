All apartments in Phoenix
5028 East Siesta Drive

Location

5028 East Siesta Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice two level townhome in Ahwatukee's Pointe at South Mountain community. 2 bedroom, 2. 5 bath with a 1 car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Upstairs balcony and downstairs patio. Enjoy the community pools! Amazing location! This community is nestled at the base of South Mountain surrounded by hiking/biking trails. Close to fine dining, shopping and entertainment. READY FOR MOVE IN!

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=241861522

or

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 East Siesta Drive have any available units?
5028 East Siesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 East Siesta Drive have?
Some of 5028 East Siesta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 East Siesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5028 East Siesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 East Siesta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 East Siesta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5028 East Siesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5028 East Siesta Drive offers parking.
Does 5028 East Siesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 East Siesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 East Siesta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5028 East Siesta Drive has a pool.
Does 5028 East Siesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5028 East Siesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 East Siesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 East Siesta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
