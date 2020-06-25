5027 E Charleston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded maple cabinets, tile throughout traffic areas, and custom wood blinds. Beautiful backyard has a large patio, fireplace, 4 burner gas barbecue, and grass/play area. Master suite has separate shower and tub. Lovely kitchen over looks family room & has upgraded appliances & walk in pantry. 3 car garage has plenty of space/pull down ladder to attic. THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available 7/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.