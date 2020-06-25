All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

5027 E Charleston Ave

5027 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5027 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Triple Crown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded maple cabinets, tile throughout traffic areas, and custom wood blinds. Beautiful backyard has a large patio, fireplace, 4 burner gas barbecue, and grass/play area. Master suite has separate shower and tub. Lovely kitchen over looks family room & has upgraded appliances & walk in pantry. 3 car garage has plenty of space/pull down ladder to attic. THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available 7/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 E Charleston Ave have any available units?
5027 E Charleston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 E Charleston Ave have?
Some of 5027 E Charleston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 E Charleston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5027 E Charleston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 E Charleston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5027 E Charleston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5027 E Charleston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5027 E Charleston Ave offers parking.
Does 5027 E Charleston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 E Charleston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 E Charleston Ave have a pool?
No, 5027 E Charleston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5027 E Charleston Ave have accessible units?
No, 5027 E Charleston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 E Charleston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 E Charleston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
