502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub volleyball court

2 bedroom 2 bathroom suite with upgrades throughout, is a must see. This split floor plan condo at La Crescenta includes new appliances, new washer/dryer, new paint, newer carpet/updated flooring, new granite counter tops. Newly installed ceiling fans and blinds.

Kitchen has granite counter tops and flat range stove. Living room offers cozy fireplace. Walking distance to the community pool/spa, volleyball and greenbelt areas throughout. Water softener is also available to this unit.

Conveniently located near Deer Valley Airport just off the 101, 51 and I-17. Minutes away from dinning, shopping at Norterra and Desert Ridge.

Pet policy is no more than two; combined weight must be less than 50lbs.