Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6

502 W Tonopah Dr · (602) 626-8045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 W Tonopah Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
2 bedroom 2 bathroom suite with upgrades throughout, is a must see. This split floor plan condo at La Crescenta includes new appliances, new washer/dryer, new paint, newer carpet/updated flooring, new granite counter tops. Newly installed ceiling fans and blinds.
Kitchen has granite counter tops and flat range stove. Living room offers cozy fireplace. Walking distance to the community pool/spa, volleyball and greenbelt areas throughout. Water softener is also available to this unit.
Conveniently located near Deer Valley Airport just off the 101, 51 and I-17. Minutes away from dinning, shopping at Norterra and Desert Ridge.
Pet policy is no more than two; combined weight must be less than 50lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have any available units?
502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have?
Some of 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 does offer parking.
Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 W Tonopah Dr Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
