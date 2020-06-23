All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 E OSBORN Road

502 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another Versutia Home! Completely renovated and takes a contemporary approach towards urban living in Central Phoenix. Walk to neighborhood staples: Gadzooks, Taco Guild, Urban Beans, Starbucks, Ocotillo, and more! Designer kitchen with European cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances! The floor plan has been reconfigured to allow for more open space, fluidity, and increased functionality paving the way for a larger master bedroom. Bathrooms feature vessel sinks, low flow water sense toilets, and custom designed showers Come and see for more features! **Renters Insurance Required** Pets with owner approval only**Security deposit is $1,995, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee **3.8% rental tax/admin fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult. 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
502 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 502 E OSBORN Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
502 E OSBORN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E OSBORN Road is pet friendly.
Does 502 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 502 E OSBORN Road does offer parking.
Does 502 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 502 E OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 502 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 502 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
