502 E OSBORN Road

Amenities
Another Versutia Home! Completely renovated and takes a contemporary approach towards urban living in Central Phoenix. Walk to neighborhood staples: Gadzooks, Taco Guild, Urban Beans, Starbucks, Ocotillo, and more! Designer kitchen with European cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances! The floor plan has been reconfigured to allow for more open space, fluidity, and increased functionality paving the way for a larger master bedroom. Bathrooms feature vessel sinks, low flow water sense toilets, and custom designed showers Come and see for more features! **Renters Insurance Required** Pets with owner approval only**Security deposit is $1,995, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee **3.8% rental tax/admin fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult. 18 and over.