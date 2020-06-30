All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

502 E. Hartford Ave

502 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
502 E. Hartford Ave Available 03/07/20 CHARMING 2 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO IT ALL! - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING MARCH 3RD. A terrific single family home in a very nice, quiet, Town Square gated community in north-central Phoenix, located in the middle of the street/block, with almost zero exposure to traffic. All of the interior is tile flooring which helps drastically reduce electric costs in the summer by helping keep the interior cool, charming brick wood burning fireplace in living room for those cozy winter evenings. Vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with white cabinets, view window and appliances included (fridge, micro, dishwasher, oven range). Formal dining area. Secondary bedroom with mirrored closet doors and separate French door exit to backyard. Both bathrooms have recently remodeled tiled glass enclosed showers with guest bath having a shower/tub combo and extended vanities in both. Master suite has en suite bath and large mirrored door closet and separate exit to patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Storage throughout. New ac unit. Charming backyard with covered patio and separate access to oversized two car garage with washer/dryer included. Close access to all sorts of shops and restaurants, along with quick access to the Loop 101, the SR-51, or the I-17 for great transportation. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenant responsible for maintaining landscaping however HOA cares for grass in front yard. You have to see this storybook community! Pets on owner approval. Landlord will consider one cat or one small dog under 30 lbs. No restricted breeds allowed.

(RLNE4359269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E. Hartford Ave have any available units?
502 E. Hartford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E. Hartford Ave have?
Some of 502 E. Hartford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E. Hartford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
502 E. Hartford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E. Hartford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E. Hartford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 502 E. Hartford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 502 E. Hartford Ave offers parking.
Does 502 E. Hartford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 E. Hartford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E. Hartford Ave have a pool?
No, 502 E. Hartford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 502 E. Hartford Ave have accessible units?
No, 502 E. Hartford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E. Hartford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 E. Hartford Ave has units with dishwashers.

