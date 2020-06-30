Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

502 E. Hartford Ave Available 03/07/20 CHARMING 2 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO IT ALL! - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING MARCH 3RD. A terrific single family home in a very nice, quiet, Town Square gated community in north-central Phoenix, located in the middle of the street/block, with almost zero exposure to traffic. All of the interior is tile flooring which helps drastically reduce electric costs in the summer by helping keep the interior cool, charming brick wood burning fireplace in living room for those cozy winter evenings. Vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with white cabinets, view window and appliances included (fridge, micro, dishwasher, oven range). Formal dining area. Secondary bedroom with mirrored closet doors and separate French door exit to backyard. Both bathrooms have recently remodeled tiled glass enclosed showers with guest bath having a shower/tub combo and extended vanities in both. Master suite has en suite bath and large mirrored door closet and separate exit to patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Storage throughout. New ac unit. Charming backyard with covered patio and separate access to oversized two car garage with washer/dryer included. Close access to all sorts of shops and restaurants, along with quick access to the Loop 101, the SR-51, or the I-17 for great transportation. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenant responsible for maintaining landscaping however HOA cares for grass in front yard. You have to see this storybook community! Pets on owner approval. Landlord will consider one cat or one small dog under 30 lbs. No restricted breeds allowed.



(RLNE4359269)