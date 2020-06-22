5016 E Siesta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo is located in Phoenix at Elliott and the I-10 at Pointe South Mountain. With 1050 s.f. you will find a spacious living room, dining room, galley style kitchen, laundry and half bath on the main floor. Lots of storage, counter tops and natural lighting make this a great living space. The dining room opens up to a covered patio and low maintenance back yard. Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Ceiling fans and updated appliances throughout. Community pools, covered parking close to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, and easy commuting. Hurry this one won't last long. Pet upon approval with $300 fee + $25 per month $1299 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.