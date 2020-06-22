All apartments in Phoenix
5016 E Siesta Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

5016 E Siesta Drive

5016 East Siesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 East Siesta Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo is located in Phoenix at Elliott and the I-10 at Pointe South Mountain. With 1050 s.f. you will find a spacious living room, dining room, galley style kitchen, laundry and half bath on the main floor. Lots of storage, counter tops and natural lighting make this a great living space. The dining room opens up to a covered patio and low maintenance back yard. Bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Ceiling fans and updated appliances throughout. Community pools, covered parking close to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, and easy commuting. Hurry this one won't last long. Pet upon approval with $300 fee + $25 per month $1299 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 E Siesta Drive have any available units?
5016 E Siesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 E Siesta Drive have?
Some of 5016 E Siesta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 E Siesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5016 E Siesta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 E Siesta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 E Siesta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5016 E Siesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5016 E Siesta Drive does offer parking.
Does 5016 E Siesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5016 E Siesta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 E Siesta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5016 E Siesta Drive has a pool.
Does 5016 E Siesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5016 E Siesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 E Siesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 E Siesta Drive has units with dishwashers.
