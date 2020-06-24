All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

5010 N 34TH Street

5010 North 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5010 North 34th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NOW VACANT/IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Gorgeous Executive townhome in prime Camelback Corridor location. Largest end unit with large fenced no maintenance synthetic lawn area, paver patio and built-in natural gas BBQ. 2 HUGE bedrooms PLUS Loft/Office. Top of the line everything including Stainless Steel appliances, solid wood hand-scraped floors, gas 3 way fireplace, custom wood plantation shutters and handmade glass mosaic details. Spa-like Master Bath features air jet tub, huge separate shower and walk-in closet with his/hers sides. Wired for everything in every room. Big laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer and sink. 2 car Garage with loads of storage. Camelback views from front entry. Walk to fine dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 N 34TH Street have any available units?
5010 N 34TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 N 34TH Street have?
Some of 5010 N 34TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 N 34TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5010 N 34TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 N 34TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5010 N 34TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5010 N 34TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5010 N 34TH Street offers parking.
Does 5010 N 34TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 N 34TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 N 34TH Street have a pool?
No, 5010 N 34TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5010 N 34TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5010 N 34TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 N 34TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 N 34TH Street has units with dishwashers.
