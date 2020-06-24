5010 N 34TH Street

Amenities

NOW VACANT/IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Gorgeous Executive townhome in prime Camelback Corridor location. Largest end unit with large fenced no maintenance synthetic lawn area, paver patio and built-in natural gas BBQ. 2 HUGE bedrooms PLUS Loft/Office. Top of the line everything including Stainless Steel appliances, solid wood hand-scraped floors, gas 3 way fireplace, custom wood plantation shutters and handmade glass mosaic details. Spa-like Master Bath features air jet tub, huge separate shower and walk-in closet with his/hers sides. Wired for everything in every room. Big laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer and sink. 2 car Garage with loads of storage. Camelback views from front entry. Walk to fine dining and shopping.