501 W Mountain Sage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home is located in the foothills sits. The large great room open to kitchen with breakfast bar, range oven, and refrigerator. It has a two car garage. People are hiking and biking on South Mountain Park.First level: natural slate flooring, a half bath with a large storage Area, and a formal dining area. There is a eight foot sliding doors lead to Flagstone patio and the large private yard with mountain views.Second level : master suite with large bathroom and separate tub and shower, double sinks, and a big walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a full guest bath and the laundry.