501 W Mountain Sage Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

501 W Mountain Sage Drive

501 West Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 West Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home is located in the foothills sits. The large great room open to kitchen with breakfast bar, range oven, and refrigerator. It has a two car garage. People are hiking and biking on South Mountain Park.First level: natural slate flooring, a half bath with a large storage Area, and a formal dining area. There is a eight foot sliding doors lead to Flagstone patio and the large private yard with mountain views.Second level : master suite with large bathroom and separate tub and shower, double sinks, and a big walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms share a full guest bath and the laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have any available units?
501 W Mountain Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have?
Some of 501 W Mountain Sage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W Mountain Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 W Mountain Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W Mountain Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 W Mountain Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 W Mountain Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.

