5006 East Mesquite Wood Court

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3FQ3ta749A9



Fantastic floor plan in Active Adult 55+ community! Located Near I10 and Elliot! Single level 3 bed 2 bath home with all tile flooring. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Plenty of living area with formal living and dining rooms. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms with private master bathroom. Large patio out back with citrus trees, cacti and more. Monthly landscaping included. Soft water system. Cul-de-sac lot with back gate access to community center. Community amenities include indoor heated saltwater pool, outdoor heated pool, heated spa, clubhouse with rec room, tennis courts, work out facility, workshops and golf course! Plenty of fun activities and shows on the events calendar! This one won't last! No occupants under 18 allowed, one tenant must be 55+. Dogs depending on landlord approval.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.