All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4950 E CASCALOTE Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

4950 E CASCALOTE Drive

4950 East Cascalote Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4950 East Cascalote Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
**AVAIL. now thru 12/15/2019 only.** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS furnished home in the popular Tatum Ranch area. Tranquil setting on an acre with outstanding views. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen, Granite counters, SS Appliances, open to huge Family area & entertainment bar. Master BR suite split. Master/King, Guest/Queen, Guest/Twins, Den-Office/Queen Murphy bed. Back yard Paradise with Sparkling Pool, Spa, built-in Barbecue grill + a huge covered patio area! Owner's vehicle remains in 3rd car area of garage. **GREAT LOCATION** NOTE: $2,900/mo. applies May - Sept. $3,500/mo. applies Oct. & Nov. $5,000/mo. applies Dec. thru April. **ONLY Dec. thru April rent includes satellite tv, internet, utilities with cap on gas usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have any available units?
4950 E CASCALOTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have?
Some of 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4950 E CASCALOTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive offers parking.
Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive has a pool.
Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 E CASCALOTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College