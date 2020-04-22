4950 E CASCALOTE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

**AVAIL. now thru 12/15/2019 only.** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS furnished home in the popular Tatum Ranch area. Tranquil setting on an acre with outstanding views. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen, Granite counters, SS Appliances, open to huge Family area & entertainment bar. Master BR suite split. Master/King, Guest/Queen, Guest/Twins, Den-Office/Queen Murphy bed. Back yard Paradise with Sparkling Pool, Spa, built-in Barbecue grill + a huge covered patio area! Owner's vehicle remains in 3rd car area of garage. **GREAT LOCATION** NOTE: $2,900/mo. applies May - Sept. $3,500/mo. applies Oct. & Nov. $5,000/mo. applies Dec. thru April. **ONLY Dec. thru April rent includes satellite tv, internet, utilities with cap on gas usage.