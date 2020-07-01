4938 W Jeremy Dr.

Amenities

Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Spacious Kitchen in Glendale - This 1766 home is in great condition, and ready for move in. It has a great layout downstairs with living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Kitchen has stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. 1/2 bath on first floor. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths plus a small loft space.

Backyard is fenced for privacy.



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

2.2% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1450 Security Deposit

$200 Cleaning Fee



