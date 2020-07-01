All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4938 W Jeremy Dr.

4938 West Jeremy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4938 West Jeremy Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Spacious Kitchen in Glendale - This 1766 home is in great condition, and ready for move in. It has a great layout downstairs with living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Kitchen has stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. 1/2 bath on first floor. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths plus a small loft space.
Backyard is fenced for privacy.

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
2.2% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$1450 Security Deposit
$200 Cleaning Fee

(RLNE1987184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have any available units?
4938 W Jeremy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4938 W Jeremy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4938 W Jeremy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 W Jeremy Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. offer parking?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have a pool?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4938 W Jeremy Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4938 W Jeremy Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

