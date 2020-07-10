4932 W VILLA RITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great corner lot north/south facing home with 3 bed, 2 baths. Low maintenance desert landscaping front & back. Enter to a spacious open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinets, laminate counters, white appliances, center island w/breakfast bar and a door to the patio. Sizable secondary bedrooms have carpet and lighted ceiling fans. Master has a 3/4 bath. The backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and mature foliage. Walking distance to schools. Close to Arrowhead shopping, dining and entertainment as well as the loop 101.