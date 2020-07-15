All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

4926 E Barwick Dr

4926 East Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4926 East Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single level - Super clean and well maintained, this single level home located in Tatum Ranch has three bedrooms, two baths, formal living and dining, currently being used as pool room, and family room that is open to the kitchen. This home features mature landscape, dramatic entry, and split master. laundry room is spacious and garage has electric opener. Backyard has huge covered patio, grassy play area and view fencing that backs to wash. Available Sept 1, 2019. One small pet will be considered.
Call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives. (858)255-1675
$40pp background check, rental tax applies.

(RLNE5091346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 E Barwick Dr have any available units?
4926 E Barwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 E Barwick Dr have?
Some of 4926 E Barwick Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 E Barwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4926 E Barwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 E Barwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 E Barwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4926 E Barwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4926 E Barwick Dr offers parking.
Does 4926 E Barwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 E Barwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 E Barwick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4926 E Barwick Dr has a pool.
Does 4926 E Barwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 4926 E Barwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 E Barwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 E Barwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
