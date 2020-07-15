4926 E Barwick Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single level - Super clean and well maintained, this single level home located in Tatum Ranch has three bedrooms, two baths, formal living and dining, currently being used as pool room, and family room that is open to the kitchen. This home features mature landscape, dramatic entry, and split master. laundry room is spacious and garage has electric opener. Backyard has huge covered patio, grassy play area and view fencing that backs to wash. Available Sept 1, 2019. One small pet will be considered.

Call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives. (858)255-1675

$40pp background check, rental tax applies.



(RLNE5091346)