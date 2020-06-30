All apartments in Phoenix
4925 N. 43rd St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4925 N. 43rd St

4925 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4925 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Do You Want to Live in Arcadia??? - Best Arcadia Location now renting! Walk to Buck 'n Rider, Chestnut, North, Wally's, Steak 44 and AJ's! Terrific open floorplan with new carpet, paint, grey wood plank-look tile flooring, two car carport, high ceilings, open floorplan,and even a wet bar! Quiet and private patio with no alley behind and a storage closet! Quiet, cool pool just across the way. Walk-in closet in Master and washer/dryer in the unit, too! Hurry on this one!
Applicants must have minimum FICO score of 675 plus three times rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% City of Phoenix sales tax. Owner/Agent.

(RLNE5831253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 N. 43rd St have any available units?
4925 N. 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 N. 43rd St have?
Some of 4925 N. 43rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 N. 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4925 N. 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 N. 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4925 N. 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4925 N. 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4925 N. 43rd St offers parking.
Does 4925 N. 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 N. 43rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 N. 43rd St have a pool?
Yes, 4925 N. 43rd St has a pool.
Does 4925 N. 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 4925 N. 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 N. 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 N. 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

