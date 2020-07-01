All apartments in Phoenix
4922 N 46th Street
4922 N 46th Street

4922 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4922 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Heart of Arcadia Rental! Available for short and long term. This single-level, traditional ranch home is situated on half an acre with a pool! It has 4 beds, 3.5 bath, 3,128 sq. ft with an ideal floorplan w/ a split master & a large bonus rm that could be used for many purposes. There's a front formal living & dining rm w/ 2-way fireplace & fantastic views of Camelback Mtn. The kitchen opens to an eat-in area, as well as a cozy family rm. The spacious bonus room could be used as an office, playroom, or add'l living space! Large master w/ French doors that open to the back patio * 3 additional good-sized bedrooms * Inside Laundry * Great outdoor space w/ front & back extensive patios * Fenced diving pool * Fire pit w/ mature orange trees. Call, email or text to find out availability. Home will be painted before move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 N 46th Street have any available units?
4922 N 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 N 46th Street have?
Some of 4922 N 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 N 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4922 N 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 N 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4922 N 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4922 N 46th Street offer parking?
No, 4922 N 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4922 N 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 N 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 N 46th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4922 N 46th Street has a pool.
Does 4922 N 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 4922 N 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 N 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 N 46th Street has units with dishwashers.

