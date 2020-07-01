4922 N 46th Street

Amenities

Heart of Arcadia Rental! Available for short and long term. This single-level, traditional ranch home is situated on half an acre with a pool! It has 4 beds, 3.5 bath, 3,128 sq. ft with an ideal floorplan w/ a split master & a large bonus rm that could be used for many purposes. There's a front formal living & dining rm w/ 2-way fireplace & fantastic views of Camelback Mtn. The kitchen opens to an eat-in area, as well as a cozy family rm. The spacious bonus room could be used as an office, playroom, or add'l living space! Large master w/ French doors that open to the back patio * 3 additional good-sized bedrooms * Inside Laundry * Great outdoor space w/ front & back extensive patios * Fenced diving pool * Fire pit w/ mature orange trees. Call, email or text to find out availability. Home will be painted before move in date.