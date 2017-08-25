Beautiful home in Peoria! Enter to find a spacious fenced yard with side patio. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Business nook with built in desk/office space. Kitchen features all appliance. Bedroom downstairs with full bath. Separate bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Renters insurance required per owner. Small Pets under 30 lbs allowed with applicable deposits. Schedule a viewing today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have any available units?
4911 W. Gelding Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have?
Some of 4911 W. Gelding Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 W. Gelding Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4911 W. Gelding Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 W. Gelding Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. offer parking?
No, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have a pool?
No, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 W. Gelding Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 W. Gelding Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
