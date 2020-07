Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!!! THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!! VERY CLEAN!! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, COOK TOP, WASHER AND DRYER. CEILING FANS. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 101 AND I-10 YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE!! PETS MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER!!! SMALL PET ONLY 20LB. LIMIT!!! READY TO MOVE IN NOW!. CREDIT CHECK FOR EVERY ADULT THAT WILL BE LIVING IN THE HOME 18 OR OVER.