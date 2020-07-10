All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4902 West Mulberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4902 West Mulberry Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:47 PM

4902 West Mulberry Drive

4902 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4902 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have any available units?
4902 West Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4902 West Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4902 West Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 West Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 West Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive offer parking?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 West Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 West Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College