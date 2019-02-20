All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4850 N 113th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4850 N 113th Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

4850 N 113th Dr

4850 North 113th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4850 North 113th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! Brand New Carpet and interior paint. Property features a spacious, open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and an over-sized loft perfect for a game room or entertaining space. Call today for a showing, this won't last long!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 N 113th Dr have any available units?
4850 N 113th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 N 113th Dr have?
Some of 4850 N 113th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 N 113th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4850 N 113th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 N 113th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 N 113th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4850 N 113th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4850 N 113th Dr does offer parking.
Does 4850 N 113th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 N 113th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 N 113th Dr have a pool?
No, 4850 N 113th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4850 N 113th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4850 N 113th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 N 113th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 N 113th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College