Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

4849 E EARLL Drive

4849 East Earll Drive · (480) 778-1555
Location

4849 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2672 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ideal Arcadia location -walking distance to local hot spots like OhSo, Arcadia Tavern, and JT's. This custom home features a functional floor plan and open living area. You'll love the high ceilings and spacious living area. Features of the chef's kitchen include a large island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and built in desk. The first floor also features a large laundry room and one guest bedroom and bathroom. The master retreat is on the second floor complete with large bedroom, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms with jack and jill bath ar also on the second floor. The loft is super functional with a built in desk area and balcony. A spacious backyard with enclosed patio and oversized garage are other great perks that come with this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
4849 E EARLL Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4849 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 4849 E EARLL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4849 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4849 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4849 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4849 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 4849 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
No, 4849 E EARLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4849 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4849 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
