4849 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ideal Arcadia location -walking distance to local hot spots like OhSo, Arcadia Tavern, and JT's. This custom home features a functional floor plan and open living area. You'll love the high ceilings and spacious living area. Features of the chef's kitchen include a large island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and built in desk. The first floor also features a large laundry room and one guest bedroom and bathroom. The master retreat is on the second floor complete with large bedroom, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms with jack and jill bath ar also on the second floor. The loft is super functional with a built in desk area and balcony. A spacious backyard with enclosed patio and oversized garage are other great perks that come with this rental.