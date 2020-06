Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom condo with a loft and private patio, in Ahwatukee. This corner unit features an upstairs master bedroom with 2 bedrooms and laundry on the first floor. Community pool, heated spa and private tennis courts are just a few of the features this has to offer.