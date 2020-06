4842 N 65TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PREMIUM TOWNHOME VILLA ON THE PHOENICIAN RESORT GOLF COURSE W/ ACCESS TO ALL THE PHOENICIAN HOTEL HAS TO OFFER VIA UNDERGROUND TUNNEL. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. NEUTRAL FINISHES WITH CLEAN LINES,TUMBLED TRAVERTINE STONE FLOORS, CUSTOM CARVED CANTERA STONE FIREPLACE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN & PANTRY. BATHS ARE GRANITE & STONE. LARGE WINE FRIDGE IN KITCHEN. HUGE BALCONY OFF MASTER WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE, MOUNTAINS & EVEN SOME CITY LIGHTS. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE PLUS THE 3RD BDRM HAS A BUILT-IN CUSTOM OFFICE & 2 BUILT IN MURPHY BEDS. LARGE BRICK PATIO & BBQ FOR ENTERTAINING. 2-CAR GARAGE, GUARD GATED ENTRANCE. 2 BLOCKS FROM SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE, WALK TO THE NEW RITZ, YOUR FAVORITE SHOPPING & DINING SPOTS. 15-MIN TO SKY HARBOR AIRPORT. MUST VIEW TO APPRECIATE!