4840 W LYDIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY: This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in Via Sonoran is the ideal home for a family looking for a nice compliment of luxury and comfort! Located in the Bella Vista gated community this home features all stainless steel appliances which include: dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The home also features granite counter tops, beautiful wood plank tile in all the traffic areas & plenty of wood cabinetry. There are many additional features to this home which include a water softener system, a reverse osmosis water purification system, Nest Thermostat, and Ring doorbell. The exterior portion of this home has a epoxy painted garage floor, low maintenance landscaping, brick pavered patio and sidewalk. Small dog family friendly breed ok w/ pet fee.