All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4840 W LYDIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4840 W LYDIA Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

4840 W LYDIA Lane

4840 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4840 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY: This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in Via Sonoran is the ideal home for a family looking for a nice compliment of luxury and comfort! Located in the Bella Vista gated community this home features all stainless steel appliances which include: dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The home also features granite counter tops, beautiful wood plank tile in all the traffic areas & plenty of wood cabinetry. There are many additional features to this home which include a water softener system, a reverse osmosis water purification system, Nest Thermostat, and Ring doorbell. The exterior portion of this home has a epoxy painted garage floor, low maintenance landscaping, brick pavered patio and sidewalk. Small dog family friendly breed ok w/ pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have any available units?
4840 W LYDIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have?
Some of 4840 W LYDIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 W LYDIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4840 W LYDIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 W LYDIA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 W LYDIA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4840 W LYDIA Lane offers parking.
Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 W LYDIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have a pool?
No, 4840 W LYDIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4840 W LYDIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 W LYDIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 W LYDIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College