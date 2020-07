Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

**READY JANUARY 1ST 2019**COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.. A HOME SHOWS LIKE A NEW HOME. ENJOY NEARBY PARKS AND GREAT SCHOOLS. FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.OFFSET TILE FLOORING.THICK GRANITE COUNTERS IN BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN.CUSTOM TILED SHOWERS. RUBBED OIL FIXTURES.NEW LIGHTING....AND THE LIST GOES ON. IF YOU ARE TIRED OF LOOKING AT OLD RENTALS AND WANT AN AMAZING CLEAN,BRIGHT LIKE NEW HOME, THEN THIS IS IT! STRICTLY NO SMOKING NO CATS OR LARGE DOGS