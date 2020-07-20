All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4826 N 92ND Lane
4826 N 92ND Lane

4826 North 92nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4826 North 92nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Terracita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cul-de-sac lot with large driveway, RV gate and fenced side yards. Great room floor plan. Eat-In kitchen with island, breakfast bar and decorator niches above cabinets. Adjacent dining and great room areas. Master bedroom has full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Other features include inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans and multi-pane windows. The back yard is fully enclosed with a block fence. Covered patio. Close to I-10 and right off the 101 Loop. Westgate Area~Near shopping (Tanger Outlets), banking and the University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale Arena). Call to see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 N 92ND Lane have any available units?
4826 N 92ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 N 92ND Lane have?
Some of 4826 N 92ND Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 N 92ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4826 N 92ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 N 92ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4826 N 92ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4826 N 92ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4826 N 92ND Lane offers parking.
Does 4826 N 92ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 N 92ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 N 92ND Lane have a pool?
No, 4826 N 92ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4826 N 92ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 4826 N 92ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 N 92ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4826 N 92ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
