4826 N 92ND Lane

Cul-de-sac lot with large driveway, RV gate and fenced side yards. Great room floor plan. Eat-In kitchen with island, breakfast bar and decorator niches above cabinets. Adjacent dining and great room areas. Master bedroom has full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Other features include inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans and multi-pane windows. The back yard is fully enclosed with a block fence. Covered patio. Close to I-10 and right off the 101 Loop. Westgate Area~Near shopping (Tanger Outlets), banking and the University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale Arena). Call to see today!!