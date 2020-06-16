Amenities

4824 E Willetta St Apt 3



Total remodel 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit with new double pane windows, new ac unit, new doors, new kitchen cabinets plus upgraded counter tops, stained concrete floors, ceilings fans, and much more more. Washer and Dryer in unit for convenience. Close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, highways, entertainment and more to seek in this area.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

A Mynd Company

Equal Opportunity Housing



These units are being preleased for April 1st, 2020. Please contact us for individual showings only at this time.

No Cats Allowed



