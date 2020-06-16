All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

4824 E Willetta St Apt 3

4824 East Willetta Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

4824 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4824 E Willetta St Apt 3

Total remodel 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom unit with new double pane windows, new ac unit, new doors, new kitchen cabinets plus upgraded counter tops, stained concrete floors, ceilings fans, and much more more. Washer and Dryer in unit for convenience. Close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, highways, entertainment and more to seek in this area.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

These units are being preleased for April 1st, 2020. Please contact us for individual showings only at this time.
unitId: 5ih8v78n5bdqr8m0

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have any available units?
4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have?
Some of 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 E Willetta St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
