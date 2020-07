Amenities

Very nice 3bd 2ba home in great NW valley. Hoe has new carpet, fresh paint and redone bathrooms. Close to schools and shopping, walking distance to ASU West. LR is sunken and FR has a cozy fireplace. Lg backyard and covered patio. Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Tenant to pay 1st $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in