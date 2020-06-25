All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4817 E FERNWOOD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4817 E FERNWOOD Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

4817 E FERNWOOD Court

4817 East Fernwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4817 East Fernwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely, well-maintained home in Tatum Ranch. Close to shopping and all of the fun activities in Cave Creek and Carefree. Home features a split floor plan. It has a large master bath with separate tub and shower and TC. It's a single-level home with a 3-car garage. It has high vaulted ceiling, neutral paint and an inviting fireplace. Perfect backyard for entertaining and grilling out with a large covered patio. Features a nice grassy area and backs up to the wash for added privacy. Also, there are no 2-story homes nearby looking down on you. Landlord provides landscape maintenance. Don't wait. Come out and see this home before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have any available units?
4817 E FERNWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have?
Some of 4817 E FERNWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 E FERNWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
4817 E FERNWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 E FERNWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court offers parking.
Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have a pool?
No, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court does not have a pool.
Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 E FERNWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 E FERNWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College