4815 N 96TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home with a magnificent open floor plan. This home can easily accommodate 8-9 people comfortably. There are 2 king and 2 queen beds + a futon in the Den/office. Gas range and stainless steel appliances, beautiful salt water pool and spa in the resort-style backyard. Covered patio with misting system and barbecue. Tasteful furnishings & accessories. Wireless printer for your convenience. Location is excellent for Spring Training Stadiums, Cardinal Stadium and close to Westgate shopping, restaurants, & entertainment.