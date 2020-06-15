All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4815 N 96TH Lane

4815 North 96th Lane · (480) 430-9092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4815 North 96th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Terracita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home with a magnificent open floor plan. This home can easily accommodate 8-9 people comfortably. There are 2 king and 2 queen beds + a futon in the Den/office. Gas range and stainless steel appliances, beautiful salt water pool and spa in the resort-style backyard. Covered patio with misting system and barbecue. Tasteful furnishings & accessories. Wireless printer for your convenience. Location is excellent for Spring Training Stadiums, Cardinal Stadium and close to Westgate shopping, restaurants, & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 N 96TH Lane have any available units?
4815 N 96TH Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 N 96TH Lane have?
Some of 4815 N 96TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 N 96TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4815 N 96TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 N 96TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4815 N 96TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4815 N 96TH Lane offer parking?
No, 4815 N 96TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4815 N 96TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 N 96TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 N 96TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4815 N 96TH Lane has a pool.
Does 4815 N 96TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4815 N 96TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 N 96TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 N 96TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
