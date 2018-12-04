All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4810 E Blanche Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4810 E Blanche Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4810 E Blanche Drive

4810 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4810 East Blanche Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Long term unfurnished or Seasonal furnished. Enjoy over the top quality and finishes in this executive rental, as well as the convenient location. Open floor plan with a combination of Hardwood and carpet flooring and vaulted ceilings. Custom kitchen with High end GE Profile appliances, travertine backsplash & surround, wood flooring overlooking nook that exits to yard, & family room with fireplace. Master suite has glass shower with 4 head spray & travertine surround. Totally private resort style yard with Pebble Tec pool, putting green, built-in BBQ, grassy side yard and covered patio. Security system with cameras. Seasonal rate is $4400 per month and owner is looking for a 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 E Blanche Drive have any available units?
4810 E Blanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 E Blanche Drive have?
Some of 4810 E Blanche Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 E Blanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 E Blanche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 E Blanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4810 E Blanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4810 E Blanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4810 E Blanche Drive does offer parking.
Does 4810 E Blanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 E Blanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 E Blanche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4810 E Blanche Drive has a pool.
Does 4810 E Blanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 E Blanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 E Blanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 E Blanche Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College