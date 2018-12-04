4810 E Blanche Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Long term unfurnished or Seasonal furnished. Enjoy over the top quality and finishes in this executive rental, as well as the convenient location. Open floor plan with a combination of Hardwood and carpet flooring and vaulted ceilings. Custom kitchen with High end GE Profile appliances, travertine backsplash & surround, wood flooring overlooking nook that exits to yard, & family room with fireplace. Master suite has glass shower with 4 head spray & travertine surround. Totally private resort style yard with Pebble Tec pool, putting green, built-in BBQ, grassy side yard and covered patio. Security system with cameras. Seasonal rate is $4400 per month and owner is looking for a 3 month minimum.