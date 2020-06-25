4804 E. Merrell St.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Arcadia Home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has recently been updated with a full interior repaint, newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding, new luxury vinyl plank wood-style flooring and new carpeting upstairs. The home also has tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and entryway area. The home is pre-wired for sound throughout. The owner is also installing new blinds throughout the home and has installed a new built-in microwave. There is a large courtyard driveway area and a two car attached garage. The home is located in a charming gated community with a community pool in the highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. With convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe, this home won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
-Full interior repaint
-Newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding
-New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
-New Carpeting
-New Blinds
-New Built-in Microwave
-Arcadia
-Close to Old Scottsdale and Tempe
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
