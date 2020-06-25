4804 E. Merrell St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool courtyard microwave

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Arcadia Home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has recently been updated with a full interior repaint, newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding, new luxury vinyl plank wood-style flooring and new carpeting upstairs. The home also has tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and entryway area. The home is pre-wired for sound throughout. The owner is also installing new blinds throughout the home and has installed a new built-in microwave. There is a large courtyard driveway area and a two car attached garage. The home is located in a charming gated community with a community pool in the highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. With convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe, this home won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!

-Full interior repaint

-Newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding

-New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

-New Carpeting

-New Blinds

-New Built-in Microwave

-Arcadia

-Close to Old Scottsdale and Tempe

