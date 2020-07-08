All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

4785 W ORAIBI Drive

4785 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4785 West Oraibi Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RECENTLY UPGRADED 4bed and 2.5 bath CORNER LOT home in a quiet part of Glendale. Large formal living and dining room leads to the bright open kitchen. Kitchen flows in to family room and has brand new SS appliances and new garbage disposal. Entire downstairs floor has been replaced with La Rocca 12/24 porcelain tiles. Oversized 4 bedrooms upstairs, Freshly painted inside on 9/2019 and outside on 2017. Covered patio to enjoy spending time in the large backyard which features extra large pool which was fully resurfaced with Quartz on October 2019. Plenty of storage space inside the house and garage and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
4785 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 4785 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4785 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive offers parking.
Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive has a pool.
Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4785 W ORAIBI Drive has units with dishwashers.

