4785 W ORAIBI Drive

RECENTLY UPGRADED 4bed and 2.5 bath CORNER LOT home in a quiet part of Glendale. Large formal living and dining room leads to the bright open kitchen. Kitchen flows in to family room and has brand new SS appliances and new garbage disposal. Entire downstairs floor has been replaced with La Rocca 12/24 porcelain tiles. Oversized 4 bedrooms upstairs, Freshly painted inside on 9/2019 and outside on 2017. Covered patio to enjoy spending time in the large backyard which features extra large pool which was fully resurfaced with Quartz on October 2019. Plenty of storage space inside the house and garage and more.