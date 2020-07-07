4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Opportunity to live in a nearly new home! This 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHS is one of Alcantara Villa's most popular models. This beautiful home includes upgraded gourmet kitchen, designer granite counters, wood shutters through out, and ceiling fans are just some of the added features. The master suite has large garden tub and shower surround giant walk-in closet, and linen closet. Don't miss the cozy loft, upstairs laundry with washer & dryer included and yard with with extended patio cover. All this....and still smells like new! Great location near freeways and shopping.