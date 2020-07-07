All apartments in Phoenix
4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

4778 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4778 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Opportunity to live in a nearly new home! This 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHS is one of Alcantara Villa's most popular models. This beautiful home includes upgraded gourmet kitchen, designer granite counters, wood shutters through out, and ceiling fans are just some of the added features. The master suite has large garden tub and shower surround giant walk-in closet, and linen closet. Don't miss the cozy loft, upstairs laundry with washer & dryer included and yard with with extended patio cover. All this....and still smells like new! Great location near freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4778 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

