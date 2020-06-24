4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Available April 1st, 2019. Fantastic location within walking distance to shops & great spots for breakfast/lunch and dinner. Minutes to Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. One of the few light and bright homes in the complex as it is not surrounded by others. Green Energy Certified means utility savings for you. 2322 sq ft with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. One bedroom/bath on the main floor. Separate office. Great Room with access to back patio. 2nd family room/loft upstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Granite counters, abundant cabinets and storage. Wooden window blinds/ceiling fans. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage. Gorgeous resort-style Community Pool. Close to the 51 and the 101. Paradise Valley School District.