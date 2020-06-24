All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:02 PM

4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

4774 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4774 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Available April 1st, 2019. Fantastic location within walking distance to shops & great spots for breakfast/lunch and dinner. Minutes to Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. One of the few light and bright homes in the complex as it is not surrounded by others. Green Energy Certified means utility savings for you. 2322 sq ft with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. One bedroom/bath on the main floor. Separate office. Great Room with access to back patio. 2nd family room/loft upstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Granite counters, abundant cabinets and storage. Wooden window blinds/ceiling fans. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage. Gorgeous resort-style Community Pool. Close to the 51 and the 101. Paradise Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4774 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College