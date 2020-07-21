4750 N. Central Ave # 6D

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool media room valet service

Landmark Towers 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom offers great views of the city skyline & Mountains beyond.This is the largest 1 bedroom plan with lots of closet space. Landmark's amenities include a roof-top lounge & patio with 360 degree views, a resort-style heated swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, library and business center, club Room w/bar & caterer's kitchen perfect for big parties, on site Concierge, 24 hr security. Valet parking & steps to the light rail. $30 monthly utility charge.

Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Additional fees payable to HOA prior to Move In email for details.