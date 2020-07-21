All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4750 N. Central Ave # 6D
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

4750 N. Central Ave # 6D

4750 South Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4750 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
valet service
Landmark Towers 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom offers great views of the city skyline & Mountains beyond.This is the largest 1 bedroom plan with lots of closet space. Landmark's amenities include a roof-top lounge & patio with 360 degree views, a resort-style heated swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, library and business center, club Room w/bar & caterer's kitchen perfect for big parties, on site Concierge, 24 hr security. Valet parking & steps to the light rail. $30 monthly utility charge.
Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Additional fees payable to HOA prior to Move In email for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have any available units?
4750 N. Central Ave # 6D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have?
Some of 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D currently offering any rent specials?
4750 N. Central Ave # 6D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D pet-friendly?
No, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D offer parking?
Yes, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D offers parking.
Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have a pool?
Yes, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D has a pool.
Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have accessible units?
No, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 N. Central Ave # 6D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College