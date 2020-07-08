4749 W Fremont Road

Amenities

Come see THIS cute gem, 3 bedrooms 3 full baths in a beautifully kept community of Red Hawk in Laveen. Beautiful Kitchen Features Brand New Black Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Newly installed Recessed lighting and Pendants. Freshly Painted 2-toned neutral gray colors. No Maintenance Paver and Artificial Grass Yard. Nice sized bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Each Bathroom has been updated with Stylish Lighting and Mirrors. Small Dogs welcome with $250 Non Refundable Pet Deposit, Dog Run and Doggie Door already Installed. New Washer and Dryer Included. Steps Away from Beautiful Community Pool. HOA Maintains front yard. This Property is Owned by the Agent and Managed by Renters Warehouse LLC. Rent $1600 + $7 Processing (NO TAX) $150 Admin Fee $1600.00 Security Deposit $55 Application Fee/adult