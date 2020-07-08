All apartments in Phoenix
4749 W Fremont Road
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:38 PM

4749 W Fremont Road

4749 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

4749 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see THIS cute gem, 3 bedrooms 3 full baths in a beautifully kept community of Red Hawk in Laveen. Beautiful Kitchen Features Brand New Black Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Newly installed Recessed lighting and Pendants. Freshly Painted 2-toned neutral gray colors. No Maintenance Paver and Artificial Grass Yard. Nice sized bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Each Bathroom has been updated with Stylish Lighting and Mirrors. Small Dogs welcome with $250 Non Refundable Pet Deposit, Dog Run and Doggie Door already Installed. New Washer and Dryer Included. Steps Away from Beautiful Community Pool. HOA Maintains front yard. This Property is Owned by the Agent and Managed by Renters Warehouse LLC. Rent $1600 + $7 Processing (NO TAX) $150 Admin Fee $1600.00 Security Deposit $55 Application Fee/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 W Fremont Road have any available units?
4749 W Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4749 W Fremont Road have?
Some of 4749 W Fremont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 W Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
4749 W Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 W Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 W Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 4749 W Fremont Road offer parking?
No, 4749 W Fremont Road does not offer parking.
Does 4749 W Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4749 W Fremont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 W Fremont Road have a pool?
Yes, 4749 W Fremont Road has a pool.
Does 4749 W Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 4749 W Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 W Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 W Fremont Road does not have units with dishwashers.

