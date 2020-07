Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No HOA! Oversized lot, Newer block fence and RV Gate. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath offers neutral colors and an open floorplan. Plus, the kitchen offers lots of storage and counter space. The location is close to the elementary school, ASU West, and has easy access to Loop 101. You will be just a short commute to Glendale sports complex. NO pets.