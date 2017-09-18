4738 North 47th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to enjoy this house after an extensive remodel. Brand new AC, new kitchen and baths, fresh paint inside and out, granite counter tops, ceiling fans in all three bedrooms, separate laundry room. Large fenced back yard. Lots of storage space.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.