4734 E FILLMORE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautiful remodeled home! This 4 Bedroom 3 full Bath, Huge living and dining room, light tile throughout the house, nice size kitchen with lots of cabinets, Kitchen island, Granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, home features Red Brick Exterior finish, Custom Pavers that lead to the Front Entrance, large Corner lot with a huge backyard with lots of fruit tree, large rear Patio Cover, care garage and Centrally located and close to major freeway access This will not last long!