Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4734 E FILLMORE Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

4734 E FILLMORE Street

4734 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 East Fillmore Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this beautiful remodeled home! This 4 Bedroom 3 full Bath, Huge living and dining room, light tile throughout the house, nice size kitchen with lots of cabinets, Kitchen island, Granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, home features Red Brick Exterior finish, Custom Pavers that lead to the Front Entrance, large Corner lot with a huge backyard with lots of fruit tree, large rear Patio Cover, care garage and Centrally located and close to major freeway access This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have any available units?
4734 E FILLMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 4734 E FILLMORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 E FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4734 E FILLMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 E FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4734 E FILLMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4734 E FILLMORE Street offers parking.
Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 E FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have a pool?
No, 4734 E FILLMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 4734 E FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 E FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 E FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
