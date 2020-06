Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful Ahwatukee home! First impressions are important! Large comfortable living room and dining room with so much natural light! There is no telling what you will cook up in this spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, New Carpet and Newly painted!! Low maintenance backyard that is all landscaped and ready to be enjoyed! Great organization to be had here...closets have Classy Closets organized systems!!