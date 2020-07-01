All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

4728 West Carson Road

4728 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4728 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home with lots of space. Formal living and dinning room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and upgraded cherry cabinets. nice size pantry. three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Backyard with easy access to living room and kitchen with built in bbq. Community pool and close to shopping and schools.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 West Carson Road have any available units?
4728 West Carson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 West Carson Road have?
Some of 4728 West Carson Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 West Carson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4728 West Carson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 West Carson Road pet-friendly?
No, 4728 West Carson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4728 West Carson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4728 West Carson Road offers parking.
Does 4728 West Carson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 West Carson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 West Carson Road have a pool?
Yes, 4728 West Carson Road has a pool.
Does 4728 West Carson Road have accessible units?
No, 4728 West Carson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 West Carson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 West Carson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

