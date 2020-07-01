4728 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339 Rogers Ranch
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful home with lots of space. Formal living and dinning room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and upgraded cherry cabinets. nice size pantry. three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Backyard with easy access to living room and kitchen with built in bbq. Community pool and close to shopping and schools. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
