4728 West Carson Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home with lots of space. Formal living and dinning room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and upgraded cherry cabinets. nice size pantry. three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. Backyard with easy access to living room and kitchen with built in bbq. Community pool and close to shopping and schools.

Contact us to schedule a showing.