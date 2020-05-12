4728 East Oak Street

Amenities

Stunning remodel with a custom flair you will love! Ideally located near beautiful arcadia lies this stunning renovated home. An entertainers dream, the wide open floor plan boasts, abundant natural light & flex space galore. A great family home with a wide open floor plan. This immaculate 2,028 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, enormous family and living rooms with a 2 car garage – includes an electric vehicle charging station!. Additional 2 car parking in

the rear of the property. Move in ready! The upgraded kitchen is completed with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home is all you would expect and more!



Rent is $2500/mo with $4125 deposit.



Also available rent-to-own: $2500/mo with a $500/mo credit towards the purchase, reducing your net rent to $2500/mo. $15,000 down that goes toward the purchase price of $480,000. Seller will also finance with $30,000 down at 6.25% with a 5 year balloon. A one or two year agreement is available. Available for move-in March 1st. If you can buy today, save an additional $15,000.

