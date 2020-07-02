4726 E MOSSMAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!! Ideal rental in highly coveted Desert Ridge. Home boasts large family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances including gas range, breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Neutral diagonal tile and paint through out downstairs. Upstairs has good sized loft for office or second family room. Master has full bath and spacious closet with sliding mirror door. Amazing curb appeal with desert landscaping. Backyard has covered patio, grass, and an abundance of beautiful bushes/plants....very serene and peaceful. No neighbors behind!! Fantastic location minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and 101/51.1X/month landscaping. Fridge included. Tenant's Agents must show to receive commission.