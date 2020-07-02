All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

4726 E MOSSMAN Road

4726 East Mossman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4726 East Mossman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!! Ideal rental in highly coveted Desert Ridge. Home boasts large family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances including gas range, breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Neutral diagonal tile and paint through out downstairs. Upstairs has good sized loft for office or second family room. Master has full bath and spacious closet with sliding mirror door. Amazing curb appeal with desert landscaping. Backyard has covered patio, grass, and an abundance of beautiful bushes/plants....very serene and peaceful. No neighbors behind!! Fantastic location minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and 101/51.1X/month landscaping. Fridge included. Tenant's Agents must show to receive commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have any available units?
4726 E MOSSMAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have?
Some of 4726 E MOSSMAN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 E MOSSMAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4726 E MOSSMAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 E MOSSMAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road offers parking.
Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have a pool?
No, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have accessible units?
No, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 E MOSSMAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 E MOSSMAN Road has units with dishwashers.

