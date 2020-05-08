All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane

4723 East Morning Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4723 East Morning Vista Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
NOW LEASED THROUGH APRIL, 2020. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER THAT DATE. Absolutely stunning, model perfect furnished two bedroom two bath, plus den patio home. High end finishes throughout. Travertine flooring, eat-in kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets with pullouts, stainless steel appliances. Dining area with fireplace for great room and kitchen and dining enjoyment. Wet bar with wine frig., custom built-ins, extra frig., private back covered patio with BBQ overlooking common area. Heated community pool/spa and tennis courts steps away. Everything you cold possibly want. Beautiful home. Immaculate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have any available units?
4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have?
Some of 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane offers parking.
Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane has a pool.
Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College