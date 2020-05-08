4723 E MORNING VISTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

NOW LEASED THROUGH APRIL, 2020. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER THAT DATE. Absolutely stunning, model perfect furnished two bedroom two bath, plus den patio home. High end finishes throughout. Travertine flooring, eat-in kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets with pullouts, stainless steel appliances. Dining area with fireplace for great room and kitchen and dining enjoyment. Wet bar with wine frig., custom built-ins, extra frig., private back covered patio with BBQ overlooking common area. Heated community pool/spa and tennis courts steps away. Everything you cold possibly want. Beautiful home. Immaculate.